The topic Ramon Jesurun continues to generate debate in Colombia. The president of the Colombian Football Federation He was arrested by Miami authorities after getting into a fight during the Copa América final.

After Colombia lost the final against Argentina, Ramon Jesurun was about to go down to the awards ceremony, but Hard Rock Stadium security denied several members of his family entry onto the field.

In a video that went viral on social media, his son can be seen Ramon Yamil out of control and raising his hand to a woman who was part of the stadium security.

Jesurun He was brought before a judge in court wearing orange pajamas and the image caused many repercussions in Colombia. The FCF president spent the night in a police station and generated a lot of controversy.

“As is public knowledge, since the early hours of last Sunday, July 14, there were tense and confusing moments at the sports venue, which led to last-minute changes and the implementation of new security measures to guarantee the safety of those attending.

Once the sporting event was over, the awards ceremony took place after midnight, to which, according to strict protocol, the delegations of the champion: Argentina and the runner-up: Colombia were summoned,” the Colombian Football Federation said in a statement.

In Colombiaseveral sports figures have said that Ramón Jesurún should resign from his position as president following the embarrassing scandal in Miami.

However, Dimayor came out on Wednesday to support Jesurún and express solidarity with the situation he and his family experienced in the United States.

“The Major Division of Colombian Football – DIMAYOR, headed by its president Fernando Jaramillo and its 36 affiliated clubs send a message of support and solidarity to Ramón Jesurun Franco, president of the FCF and his family for the situation they went through in the final of the CONMEBOL Copa America.

We also value what has been done by the Colombia selection in a America Cup “A historic event that filled our country with hope. Returning to a final after 23 years is undoubtedly a huge effort by our players and coaching staff, which also goes hand in hand with exemplary administrative management led by President Jesurun, who has led a successful sporting process in the men’s and women’s branches of our Colombian National Teams,” he said.

