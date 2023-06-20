The Major Division of Colombian Soccer (Dimayor) is involved in a controversy over the criticism that the directors of Millonarios have made to the programming of the second leg of the Colombian soccer finalagainst National.

Although in the calendar of competitions that Dimayor announced at the beginning of the year it was established that the matches were going to be on Wednesday 21 and Sunday 25 June, the entity decided that the return match, at El Campín, would be played on Saturday 24 , At 7 pm.

That decision, under the vision of the directors of Millonarios, would favor Nacional, who plays on Tuesday the 27th, against Patronato, for the Copa Libertadores. That’s why, There was talk that the Bogota team would ask for the date to be changed. And in the last hours, in the face of the rumors, Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor, responded forcefully.

Dimayor pronounces on the request to change the date of the final return between Millonarios and Nacional

The president of the entity, Fernando Jaramillo was emphatic that the established dates will not be moved.

“Here you have to prioritize sports balance, everyone has the same rest days. The first date is on Wednesday and the second on Saturday. International competitions must be taken into account. Nacional has Tuesday and therefore they do not give them rest days ”Jaramillo said in a chat with ‘Caracol Deportes’.

Jaramillo also rejected Millonarios’ thought about favoring his rival: “From no point of view there is a favor, we have taken care of the sporting balance. They all have the same rest days: they played on Saturday, they play again four days later and three days of rest come. I don’t see what the sporting imbalance or favoring is.

“Nacional plays an international match on Tuesday. Yes, some teams have had to play with 2 or 3 days off, but in this case if it’s possible and the days are met, I don’t see what the imbalance is from a sporting point of view… The international tournament is another matter and you have to help the teams when you can.”, added the leader.

The president of Dimayor concluded by saying that “we will wait for the official requirement to arrive, but the point is that they are taking the rest days that the regulations say, I don’t see the problem. If you can give the club that is in international competition the three days, why not give it to them. The publication of the initial dates was not published yet and even in the draw we said that it could be June 24-25.

So far, Dimayor has not reported the receipt of the official request of Millionaires,

