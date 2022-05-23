After the Dimayor archived the investigations related to the case of the controversial party between Llaneros and Unión Magdalena, on December 4, after not finding any “fraudulent agreement”, This Monday, the sanction received by four players from the Villavicencio team who were in the commitment in question was surprising.

According to the information that is known, The Major Division of Colombian Football would have sanctioned Manuel Esteban González Lozano, Jorge Duván Mosquera Campaña, Daniel Steven Ramírez Peña and Carlos Arturo Hincapié Jaramillo for failing to comply with article 116 of the Single Disciplinary Code of the Colombian Football Federation.

Said section refers to “The notorious and public acts that attempt against the dignity and sporting decorum”.

“Anyone whose conduct violates dignity and sporting decorum will be sanctioned with suspension from all related sports and administrative activities for a period of two (2) months to one (1) year and a fine of ten (10) to thirty ( 30) SMMLV”, reads the definition of the article.

Why would the Llaneros players be sanctioned?The controversial piece of paper

The questions in the outcome of the match between Llaneros and Unión Magdalena, on Saturday, December 4, 2021, began around the 88th minute.

By then, Llaneros was winning the match 1-0 and was waiting to score more goals or for Bogotá to increase the difference over Fortaleza to finalize its passage to the First Division of national football.

In the absence of 120 seconds to finish the regular time, the Bogota Carlos Hincapie20, entered for Marlon Sierra.

Just entered the court, the youth approached Manuel Gonzalezidentified with the number 8, and would have given him what would be an apparent piece of paper.

That gesture would have awakened the wave of shadows that, for some attendees at the Bello Horizonte stadium (still recognized by many as ‘Macal’ Manuel Calle Lombana), would have given rise to the action in the 93rd minute with Unión Magdalena’s equalizer .

The first goal of the ‘banana cyclone’

The second by second that preceded the first goal of the coastal team has been the subject of analysis by those interested.

As can be seen in the video of the match, the first suggestive close-up for viewers happens seconds after Hincapié enters.

The Llaneros bank calls the experienced striker Carlos Rivas, with a past in Atlético Nacional and foreign soccer, to give him some order.

This goes unnoticed until minute 93, when the local team player, Daniel Ramirezfalls to the ground after an aerial collision with a Union attacker.

At that point, while Ramírez was being treated, Rivas looks towards the bench and then heads towards his goalkeeper’s area.

Although it is not possible to see in the transmission record what the dialogue is like and with whom it is held, the initial hypothesis that some fans handle is that it would have been with the defenders of their club.

Walter Aristizabal, who was the coach of Llaneros.

What did he say? It is not yet known.

In that same pause, Manuel González, who had received the supposed ‘little piece of paper’, approaches the Llaneros coaching staff, headed by Walter Aristizábal, who was the coach, and maintains a dialogue for a few seconds.

While González is still unfocused, without even seeing the ball, the play resumes with Unión in possession and the entire left wing of the ‘cyclone’ begins the attack.

In that advance, the ’10’ Hinojosa throws a cross ball for Ethan González, who, before an initial permissiveness of the Llaneros defense, scores the goal.

There were about 40 seconds left to play.

In that short time, the height of the scandal would be unleashed.

The second goal: the center of the controversy

In less than 15 seconds, Llaneros takes off the middle of the field and loses the ball.

Then, withdrawn before a possible attack, a ball from the Magdalena field hits the head of who would be Daniel Ramírez, the one in charge of rejecting the ball.

The ball remains bouncing, it is taken by Union central defender Jonathan Segura, who advances a few steps and hands the ball to D. Vega.

It is Vega who enters the area with all the permissiveness of the Llaneros defensive line and walks in front of goalkeeper Armesto.

Then, Vega returns the ball to Segura and he sends it to save before the little resistance of his rivals.

Although some have pointed to the club’s defenders as the main culprits, In the image it is possible to perceive that none of the Llaneros soccer players, located in the proximity of the large area, are alarmed by the situation.

Most of the footballers left between whistles after the controversial outcome of the match.

At that time, the only one applauded by the fans was Daniel Echeverri, the scorer of the club’s only goal.

