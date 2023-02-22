Dimayor resolved Daniel Cataño and Tolima’s claim for sanctions: this says

The Disciplinary Committee of the Dimayor resolved in second instance the case of sanctions against the Millonarios footballer Daniel Cataño and Deportes Tolimadue to the match not started on date 4 in Ibagué and postponed to March 29.

The Committee ruled this Wednesday in the second instance, after the parties presented their appeals for reinstatement of the sanctions imposed.

Cataño received a 3-date punishment for responding to a fan’s aggression. Tolina saw the Manuel Murillo Toro square punished with 4 days.

second decision

Expulsion of Daniel Cataño

The Committee reported that it did not respond to either of the two requests, and it ratified its initial decision.

It adds that it grants the appeal before the Disciplinary Commission of the DIMAYOR.

