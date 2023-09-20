Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Dimayor rejects violence against Quindío players and asks for action from authorities

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 20, 2023
in Sports
Dimayor rejects violence against Quindío players and asks for action from authorities

Dimayor

Sports Quindío and Dimayor.

Sports Quindío and Dimayor.

The Armenian team suffers harassment in Armenia.

This Tuesday, La Dimayor rejected the acts of violence and intimidation of which the club’s players and coaching staff have been victims. Sports QuindíoArmenian team from the second division of Colombian soccer.

Violence in Armenia

The governing body of Colombian football recalled episodes that have been presented as “the one perpetrated on Friday, September 15 at night – while the club was returning from fulfilling its commitment against Atlético FC in Cali – in which the bus was attacked stone by alleged supporters of the campus”.

Likewise, he remembers what happened on Monday, September 18, “when the technical director, Oscar Hector Quintabani“, was intimidated by a group of motorcyclists outside the residential complex located in the city of Armenia, demanding, according to a publication on social networks, the departure of the coach.”

Oscar Hector Quintabani

Óscar Héctor Quintabani, renowned coach in Colombia.

In the face of such events, Dimayor called “for healthy coexistence in sports settings and outside of them, and also invites people to make use of the channels established by sports organizations to formulate their concerns, respecting the personal orbit of each person.” of the participants in Colombian Professional Football”.

The entity expressed solidarity with the Armenian club, its players and technical director, and by virtue of this, “urges the competent authorities to carry out the necessary investigations and safeguard the integrity of those who have been affected by these events.”

SPORTS

