Dimayor ruled on the attack of a Deportes Tolima fan on the midfielder of Millionaires Daniel Catañoin Ibagué, last Sunday.

“The Major Division of Colombian Soccer – DIMAYOR-, rejects any act of violence that takes place inside or in the vicinity of the field of play, therefore, it ratifies its position of repudiating the acts of intolerance that occurred yesterday in the stadium Manuel Murillo Toro, which led to the arbitration team definitively suspending the start of the match between Club Deportes Tolima SA and the Azul & Blanco Millonarios FCSA club, for date 4 of the BetPlay DIMAYOR I-2023 League,” the statement said.

And he added: “Such facts have already been brought to the attention of the Disciplinary Committee of the Championship, the only disciplinary body with legitimacy to know and resolve the behaviors described in the reports and to establish whether or not they constitute disciplinary offenses”.

The entity indicated in its statement that it has started a campaign with the aim of promoting healthy coexistence in the stadiums with the following items.

1. The issuance of the DIMAYOR Safety Regulations, which observe the Fifa and Conmebol standards.

2. The realization of educational projects based on the improvement of security in the stadiums.

2. As well as an active participation in the Local and National Security Committees.

Alejandro Montenegro, a Tolima fan who attacked Daniel Cataño. Photo: Taken from Win Sports and social networks

the antecedent

The match of the fourth day of the Apertura Tournament was about to start when Cataño was punched in the back by a fan who managed to enter the field bypassing security, whom he chased and hit, for which the judge, Wilmar Roldan, showed him the red card.

The players and the coaching staff of Millonarios decided to leave the field of play.

“This is football that corresponds to all of us, and our safety, of the coaching staff, of the players, is above anything (…) We have to set a precedent so that we educate ourselves as a society (…) we we have to take care of each other,” Millonarios captain David Macalister Silva told referee Roldán.

The veteran midfielder assured that the integrity of his “partner, of football and of everyone is above anything.”

