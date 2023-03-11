Colombian soccer clubs are under the magnifying glass of the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC)which this week carried out a surprise inspection of the clubs participating in the 2023 women’s league.

Between Monday and Tuesday there was a visit by SIC officials to the team headquarters, from which special and in-depth information was required on everything related to the contracts of their women’s teams. There was an inspection of documents, cell phones and computers. They also visited the headquarters of the Dimayor and the Colombian Football Federation.

According to some leaders consulted, the SIC, without specifying the reason for its visit, was looking for all the information related to the women’s league.

What does Dimayor say?

Santa Fe vs. Medellín in the Women’s League.

This Friday, at a press conference, the president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillogave some details of the diligence that the SIC did to the teams.

“It is a preliminary investigation. There is no open investigation. The SIC has the legal power to make a forensic copy of devices such as cell phones or computers, respecting privacy and seeing what elements there can help it make a decision about an investigation. I was not notified exactly what the object of the investigation is, nor can I speak much about it because it is a preliminary investigation,” Jaramillo said during a presentation ceremony for a business partner of Dimayor.

“They have done it in many companies and businesses. It is normal. It does not surprise me and it is part of that preliminary investigation,” added the leader.

Regarding the cell phones and computers that the SIC officials investigated, Jaramillo commented on his particular case.

“Those devices are already in my possession. That takes a day or so. They didn’t tell us what for, but From the questions we know that it is aimed at a lot of women’s football, the recruitment issuebut I don’t want to contaminate the diligence with comments.”

Jaramillo admitted, as reported by EL TIEMPO, that his diligence lasted about 3 hours, in which he provided information requested by the SIC.

EL TIEMPO learned that the real reason for said inspection and the object of its investigation would be a possible cartelization of soccer teams with the salaries of players under 20 years of age. It is noted that all the players are paid, regardless of the club they are in, the minimum wage, which in the country is 1,160,000 pesos; Meanwhile, the transportation aid is 140,606 pesos.

