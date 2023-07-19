The Dimayor announced this Wednesday that it will have to reschedule three games from the second date of the 2023-II League, which were going to be played between Saturday and Sunday, and one from the first day of the Promotion Tournament.

The reason for the postponement is that there will be no public force available for the security of those meetings. On July 13, the Ministry of Defense and the National Police requested that these meetings be rescheduled.

Despite Dimayor’s request, the games will have to be rescheduled. “In response to the communication presented on July 13, 2023 by the Ministry of Defense and the National Police requesting that some matches be exceptionally rescheduled between July 22 and 23, 2023, DIMAYOR proceeded to indicate the advance notice with which it published the dates, reiterating the importance of having the accompaniment of the public force for sporting events that would take place on those dates,” the entity said in a statement.

DIMAYOR is allowed to announce to the public opinion that there will be changes in the programming at the request of the Ministry of National Defense and the National Police Enter our here: https://t.co/rJdNq5Rexy pic.twitter.com/G1cO4qzjZU — DIMAYOR (@Dimayor) July 19, 2023

The entity that manages professional soccer reiterated that they hope to continue counting on the support of the public force.

“In the terms of the Constitutional Court, security functions in stadiums, as they are activities that involve complex crowds of public, cannot be delegated to any organization of a private nature, being the exclusive competence of the authorities that safeguard public order in the national territory”, adds Dimayor.

The matches that will have to change dates

Three League games will be rescheduled: the first two were to be played this Saturday: Águilas Doradas vs. Atlético Nacional (4:10 pm) and Unión Magdalena vs. America (6:20 p.m.). The other was for Sunday at 6 pm, Cali vs. Santa Fe.

Golden Eagles vs. National Photo: Courtesy Atlético Nacional

In the promotion tournament, the game between Llaneros and Patriotas will not be able to be played this weekend, which was scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 pm at the Santiago de las Atalayas stadium in Yopal, the provisional headquarters of the Meta team, due to some adjustments at the Bello Horizonte Rey Pelé stadium in Villavicencio.

“DIMAYOR, within the framework of the harmonious cooperation that characterizes it with the national and local authorities, calls on the Ministry of National Defense and the National Police to continue accompanying the events established in the calendar of professional competitions in order not to affect their development,” the entity insisted.

SPORTS

More sports news