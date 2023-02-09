Dimayor opened space for the Sub-20: three games on Sunday change schedule

The Conmebol announced this Wednesday the schedules of the last date of the South American sub-20 of Colombia, in which the new champion of the youth category in this part of the continent will be defined.

According to the schedule announced by the entity, the match between Colombia and Venezuela was scheduled for Sunday at 4 pm, at the El Campín stadium. from Bogota. The team that leads Hector Cardenas They have already qualified for the U-20 World Cup, thanks to the 1-1 draw between Venezuela and Ecuador.

The game between Brazil and Uruguay, in which, in theory, the champion could be defined, remained as the background game at El Campín, starting at 6:30 in the afternoon.

Óscar Cortés, Colombian goalscorer.

The changes in the programming of the date 4 of the League

For this reason, Dimayor modified the schedules of three of the matches of the fourth date of the League, so that none of the matches coincide with the match that Colombia will play.

The game between Boyacá Chicó and Deportivo Pereira was anticipated for 2 pm Tolima vs. Millonarios was delayed to 6 pm and the closing game on Sunday, between Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Cali, was moved to 8:10 pm

Action of the last game between Cali and Nacional.

Sunday game times

February 12

Boyaca Chico vs. Sports Pereira

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Stadium: Independence

Television: WIN/WIN+

Sports Tolima vs. Millonaries FC

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro

Television: WIN+

National Athletic vs. Deportivo Cali

Time: 8:10 p.m.

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot

Television: WIN+

