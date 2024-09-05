During the days of protests, as part of the truckers’ strike, multiple roads throughout the country were blocked, causing serious problems for both citizens and travelers. Colombian football is also experiencing difficulties in its schedule.

According to the criteria of

On Wednesday, September 4, Dimayor announced a first measure with the postponement of the Torneo de Ascenso match between Deportes Quindío and Atlético Huila.

The Armenian team itself reported on its social networks that the match was postponed because the Opita team could not travel to the city hosting the match “due to the truckers’ strike.”

Junior vs. Pereira postponed

Junior vs. Colo Colo Photo:Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency Share

This Thursday, the Colombian Major Football Division announced another postponement, this time on matchday 9 of the Betplay League.

The match between Junior FC and Deportivo Pereira was postponed because “The visiting team was unable to travel to Barranquilla.”

“Deportivo Pereira was supposed to leave from Armenia, since the runways at Matecaña International Airport are undergoing maintenance. However, due to the transportation strike in our country, the team was unable to travel to this city,” the statement said.

Carlos Darwin Quintero Photo:Dimayor Share

The match that was initially scheduled to be played this Friday, September 6 at 6:30 pm will be rescheduled. The new date and time will be confirmed by DIMAYOR in the coming days.

It is not ruled out that other matches from this weekend will be postponed, due to the difficulty not only in transporting the players but also the technical teams for the TV broadcast.

PAUL ROMERO

SPORTS

More sports news