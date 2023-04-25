Dimayor announced that it will sanction the Colombian soccer teams that deliver gifts to the different bars, a decision made this Monday, after an extensive meeting.

The leaders of the Colombian clubs analyzed the problems that have arisen in recent days in some stadiums in the country.

The President speaks

What happened in the Atanasio Girardot of Medellin, When fans of the Antioquia cast staged acts of violence in the south stand, which prevented the game against América from being played, it was another event that set off alarms.

Due to what happened, Nacional could not play the match against MElgar of Peru from the Copa Libertadores and was sanctioned for three days without playing a game in that local league stadium.

days later, in Manizales, fans of Once Caldas They entered the field and attacked several team players due to the poor results.

“The sanctions that will be applied remain pending,” he told him Fernando Jaramillo, President of Dimayor, to EL TIEMPO.

Jaramillo ratified that the teams that are confirmed to collaborate with their bars will be deducted points, in a historic decision.

The leader ratified that a meeting will be scheduled in order to change the codes and regulate the determination.

billboards theme

Millionaires proposed at the Dimayor meeting that the return of billboards in stadiums be studied. According to his representative, Enrique Camacho, they would be mobile.

“The idea is that Law 1270 of the 2010 regulatory decree should be applied, which states that all stadiums must have security meshes,” Camacho told Caracol Radio.

And he added: “The meshes must be 2.50 high and 25 meters, so the law says. It is that here the tma is that it must be applied, there is no more.”

The metallic meshes were eliminated in 2011 for the youth World Cup that was held at Colombia.

meeting conclusions

i1. Develop self-regulation mechanisms in the associative field in terms of security and modify the existing ones in order to mitigate such events. By way of example, the prohibition for professional clubs to grant benefits to organized and popular bars is established. The foregoing does not lead to canceling the relationship of the clubs with their fans.

2. Call on the National Government and local administrations, under the terms of Law 1270 of 2009 and Decree 1717 of 2010, to comply with the mandate to have separation fences between the stands and the pitch. Considering the repeated acts of violence that affect the integrity of the people attending the stadium, as well as the impossibility of controlling the incorrect behavior of spectators, despite the sanctions established in our CDU.

3. Advance in the establishment of a registration system, through a biometric and documentary enrollment at the entrance to the sports arena, fulfilling the purpose of identifying those who go to the country’s stadiums to carry out acts of violence and vandalism, in in line with Decree 1622 of 2022 and other current provisions.

The Esmad watches over the brave bar of Nacional.

4. Assume the corresponding commitments in terms of security, for this purpose the need for co-responsibility was expressed, which, although it is assumed by professional clubs with the hiring of private logistics, cannot displace the powers established in the Constitution and the law, with respect to the authorities that hold the public force in the terms of Judgment C-128 of 2018.

5. Develop an integrated, multi-institutional and balanced approach to eradicate violence in stadiums in the country.

