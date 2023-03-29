The Dimayor announced this Wednesday the programming of the dates 12, 13 and 14 of the 2023-I League, and in that calendar there appears, once again, a serious problem to set a date for the matches in Bogotá.

The entity did not schedule the game between the blues and Envigado, corresponding to date 14 of the League, which will be played on the weekend of April 15.

That Saturday the Monsters of Rock concert is announced in which the Kiss band will perform for the last time in Bogotá. They will also play Scorpions, Deep Purple, Helloween and Saxon, among others. That recital will be held at the El Campín stadium.

Kiss is one of the main bands. Photo: Instagram: @kissonline

The mess to reschedule postponed matches

The postponement of the match is a problem for Dimayor, since there are no dates available to reschedule matches in the case of Millos, due to his participation in the Copa Sudamericana.

After losing against Atlético Mineiro, Millonarios went on to play the Copa Sudamericana.

Millonarios will have international programming on all the free Wednesdays that the League calendar has before the end of the round-robin phase. In fact, there is a postponed match that does not yet have a date, the one that must be played against Alianza Petrolera, corresponding to the third day, which could not be played at the time due to the South American U-20 tournament.

Another mess: the programming of Santa Fe vs. National

The concert brought an additional problem: Dimayor had already announced the match between Santa Fe and Nacional for Wednesday, April 12, at 8 pm.

However, according to Fernando Jaramillo, president of the entity, the IDRD changed the conditions and requested that the El Campín stadium be delivered on Tuesday the 11th for the staging of the recital, which forces to change the date of that party.

“We are looking for space. Let it be clear that this was not caused by Dimayor’s fault,” said Jaramilllo. “The alternative for Santa Fe is not to play in Techo, that is impossible,” he added.

The programming of the dates 12, 13 and 14 of the League

DATE 12

april 7

Golden Eagles vs. Atletico Huila

Time: 5:00 PM

Stadium: Alberto Grisales

Television: Win/Win+

Boyaca Chico vs. Cali America

Time: 7:30 PM

Stadium: Independence

TV: Win+

April 8

Once Caldas DAF vs. Union Magdalena

Time: 2:00 PM

Stadium: Palogrande

Television: Win/Win+

Jaguars FC vs. Envigado FC

Time: 4:10 PM

Stadium: Jaraguay

Television: Win/Win+

Deportivo Cali vs. Equity

Time: 6:20 PM

Stadium: Deportivo Cali

TV: Win+

Millionaires FC vs. Independent Medellin

Time: 8:30 PM

Stadium: El Campin

TV: Win+

April 9th

Deportivo Pereira FC SA vs. Atletico Bucaramanga

Time: 2:00 PM

Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas

TV: Win+

National Athletic vs. Junior FC

Time: 4:10 PM

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot

TV: Win+

Oil Alliance vs. Santa Fe Independent

Time: 6:20 PM

Stadium: Daniel Villa Zapata

TV: Win+

April 10th

Sports Tolima vs. sports grass

Time: 8:05 PM

Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro

Television: Win/Win+

DATE 13

April 11

Equity vs. Once Caldas DAF

Time: 4:00 PM

Stadium: Metropolitano de Techo

Television: Win/Win+

Atletico Huila vs. Millonaries FC

Time: 6:10 PM

Stadium: Guillermo Plazas Alcid

TV: Win+

America De Cali vs. Golden Eagles

Pascual Guerrero stadium

Time: 8:20 p.m.

TV: Win+

April 12th

Union Magdalena vs. Deportivo Pereira FC SA

Time: 3:30 PM

Stadium:Sierra Nevada

TV: Win+

Independent Medellin vs. Deportivo Cali

Time: 5:45 PM

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot

TV: Win+

Independent Santa Fe vs. National Athletic

Time: 8:00 PM

Stadium: El Campin

TV: Win+

April 13th

Envigado FC vs. Deportes Tolima

Time: 3:30 PM

Stadium: South Sports Center

TV: Win+

Deportivo Pasto vs. Atletico Bucaramanga

Time: 6:00 PM

Stadium: Departamental Libertad

Television: Win/Win+

Junior FC vs. Boyaca Chico

Time: 8:10 PM

Metropolitan Stadium

TV: Win+

April 14th

Oil Alliance vs. Jaguars FC

Time: 8:05 PM

Stadium: Daniel Villa Zapata

Television: Win/Win+

DATE 14

April 15

Deportivo Cali vs. Union Magdalena

Time: 6:00 PM

Stadium: Deportivo Cali

TV: Win+

Deportivo Pereira FC SA vs. Santa Fe Independent

Time: 8:10 PM

Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas

TV: Win+

April 16th

Athletic Bucaramanga vs. Independent Medellin

Time: 2:00 PM

Stadium: Alfonso Lopez

TV: Win+

Deportes Tolima vs Junior FC

Time: 4:10 PM

Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro

TV: Win+

National Athletic vs. Cali America

Time: 6:20 PM

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot

TV: Win+

Golden Eagles vs. Boyaca Chico

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Stadium: Alberto Grisales

Television: Win/Win+

April 17th

Once Caldas DAF vs. Oil Alliance

Time: 7:40 p.m.

Stadium: Palogrande

Television: Win/Win+

April 18th

Atletico Huila vs. sports grass

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Time: Guillermo Plazas Alcid

Television: Win/Win+

Jaguars FC vs. Equity

Time: 8:10 p.m.

Stadium: Jaraguay

Television: Win/Win+

DATE 5

April 20th

Union Magdalena vs. Boyaca Chico

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Stadium: Sierra Nevada

Television: Win/Win+

