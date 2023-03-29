The Dimayor announced this Wednesday the programming of the dates 12, 13 and 14 of the 2023-I League, and in that calendar there appears, once again, a serious problem to set a date for the matches in Bogotá.
The entity did not schedule the game between the blues and Envigado, corresponding to date 14 of the League, which will be played on the weekend of April 15.
That Saturday the Monsters of Rock concert is announced in which the Kiss band will perform for the last time in Bogotá. They will also play Scorpions, Deep Purple, Helloween and Saxon, among others. That recital will be held at the El Campín stadium.
The mess to reschedule postponed matches
The postponement of the match is a problem for Dimayor, since there are no dates available to reschedule matches in the case of Millos, due to his participation in the Copa Sudamericana.
Millonarios will have international programming on all the free Wednesdays that the League calendar has before the end of the round-robin phase. In fact, there is a postponed match that does not yet have a date, the one that must be played against Alianza Petrolera, corresponding to the third day, which could not be played at the time due to the South American U-20 tournament.
Another mess: the programming of Santa Fe vs. National
The concert brought an additional problem: Dimayor had already announced the match between Santa Fe and Nacional for Wednesday, April 12, at 8 pm.
However, according to Fernando Jaramillo, president of the entity, the IDRD changed the conditions and requested that the El Campín stadium be delivered on Tuesday the 11th for the staging of the recital, which forces to change the date of that party.
“We are looking for space. Let it be clear that this was not caused by Dimayor’s fault,” said Jaramilllo. “The alternative for Santa Fe is not to play in Techo, that is impossible,” he added.
The programming of the dates 12, 13 and 14 of the League
DATE 12
april 7
Golden Eagles vs. Atletico Huila
Time: 5:00 PM
Stadium: Alberto Grisales
Television: Win/Win+
Boyaca Chico vs. Cali America
Time: 7:30 PM
Stadium: Independence
TV: Win+
April 8
Once Caldas DAF vs. Union Magdalena
Time: 2:00 PM
Stadium: Palogrande
Television: Win/Win+
Jaguars FC vs. Envigado FC
Time: 4:10 PM
Stadium: Jaraguay
Television: Win/Win+
Deportivo Cali vs. Equity
Time: 6:20 PM
Stadium: Deportivo Cali
TV: Win+
Millionaires FC vs. Independent Medellin
Time: 8:30 PM
Stadium: El Campin
TV: Win+
April 9th
Deportivo Pereira FC SA vs. Atletico Bucaramanga
Time: 2:00 PM
Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas
TV: Win+
National Athletic vs. Junior FC
Time: 4:10 PM
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
TV: Win+
Oil Alliance vs. Santa Fe Independent
Time: 6:20 PM
Stadium: Daniel Villa Zapata
TV: Win+
April 10th
Sports Tolima vs. sports grass
Time: 8:05 PM
Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro
Television: Win/Win+
DATE 13
April 11
Equity vs. Once Caldas DAF
Time: 4:00 PM
Stadium: Metropolitano de Techo
Television: Win/Win+
Atletico Huila vs. Millonaries FC
Time: 6:10 PM
Stadium: Guillermo Plazas Alcid
TV: Win+
America De Cali vs. Golden Eagles
Pascual Guerrero stadium
Time: 8:20 p.m.
TV: Win+
April 12th
Union Magdalena vs. Deportivo Pereira FC SA
Time: 3:30 PM
Stadium:Sierra Nevada
TV: Win+
Independent Medellin vs. Deportivo Cali
Time: 5:45 PM
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
TV: Win+
Independent Santa Fe vs. National Athletic
Time: 8:00 PM
Stadium: El Campin
TV: Win+
April 13th
Envigado FC vs. Deportes Tolima
Time: 3:30 PM
Stadium: South Sports Center
TV: Win+
Deportivo Pasto vs. Atletico Bucaramanga
Time: 6:00 PM
Stadium: Departamental Libertad
Television: Win/Win+
Junior FC vs. Boyaca Chico
Time: 8:10 PM
Metropolitan Stadium
TV: Win+
April 14th
Oil Alliance vs. Jaguars FC
Time: 8:05 PM
Stadium: Daniel Villa Zapata
Television: Win/Win+
DATE 14
April 15
Deportivo Cali vs. Union Magdalena
Time: 6:00 PM
Stadium: Deportivo Cali
TV: Win+
Deportivo Pereira FC SA vs. Santa Fe Independent
Time: 8:10 PM
Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas
TV: Win+
April 16th
Athletic Bucaramanga vs. Independent Medellin
Time: 2:00 PM
Stadium: Alfonso Lopez
TV: Win+
Deportes Tolima vs Junior FC
Time: 4:10 PM
Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro
TV: Win+
National Athletic vs. Cali America
Time: 6:20 PM
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
TV: Win+
Golden Eagles vs. Boyaca Chico
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Stadium: Alberto Grisales
Television: Win/Win+
April 17th
Once Caldas DAF vs. Oil Alliance
Time: 7:40 p.m.
Stadium: Palogrande
Television: Win/Win+
April 18th
Atletico Huila vs. sports grass
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Time: Guillermo Plazas Alcid
Television: Win/Win+
Jaguars FC vs. Equity
Time: 8:10 p.m.
Stadium: Jaraguay
Television: Win/Win+
DATE 5
April 20th
Union Magdalena vs. Boyaca Chico
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: Sierra Nevada
Television: Win/Win+
SPORTS
More sports news
#Dimayor #trouble #reschedule #Santa #Millonarios #matches
Leave a Reply