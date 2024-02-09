You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Quindío vs. Huila.
This Friday the sanctions bulletin of the Disciplinary Committee was released.
The Disciplinary Committee of the Dimayor published this Friday the Colombian soccer sanctions bulletin, in which there was a drastic decision.
This is a controversial case in the promotion tournament, in the match on the first date that the Deportes Quindío beat Atlético Huila, 2-1.
However, the match came into conflict on the desk due to poor registration of a Quindío player, a case that was evaluated by the Committee after a complaint from Huila.
It was the footballer Ferney Alexander Angulo, who did not have authorization to play because he had to pay a sanction date. Therefore, the match is 0-3 in favor of the Opita team.
“The Committee decided to sanction Club Deportes Quindío SA with defeat due to withdrawal or resignation and as a result, the score of the match played for the 1st date of the Betplay Dimayor I-2024 Tournament will be (0 -3) in favor of Club Atlético Huila SA as provided in article 34 of the CDU of the FCF.”
“Likewise, a fine of twenty (20) SMMLV reduced by 50%, that is, ten (10) SMMLV, which is equivalent to thirteen million pesos ($13,000,000), will be imposed on Club Deportes Quindío, after having accredited the commission of the infraction described in literal d) of article 83 of the CDU of the FCF, for having lined up the player FERNEY ALEXANDER ANGULO PEREA, who was suspended to play the match for the 1st date of the Betplay Dimayor I-2024 Tournament against Club Atlético Huila SA,” says the sanctions bulletin.
