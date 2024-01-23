You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
In this first stage, 16 teams are located, 8 from A and 8 from B.
The Dimayor This Tuesday the draw was held for how the first phase of the Colombia Cup This season, the tournament that unites the A and B teams.
National Athletic He will be the defender of the title, after being crowned champion in 2023 in the final against Millonarios.
There will be five previous phases. In phase one, round-trip matches are played in the drawn keys. This phase starts in the first week of March.
In this first phase, the last eight of the 2023 tournament and the last eight of the reclassification of the 2023 League play.
First phase keys
Bucaramanga vs. Real Santander
Pereira vs. Royal Cundinamarca
Bogotá FC vs. Once Caldas
Envigado vs. Orsomarso
Santa Fe vs. Boca Juniors of Cali
Atlético vs. Jaguars
Barranquilla vs. Huila
Tigers vs. Magdalena Union
Phase II of the competition will be held with the 8 winning clubs of Phase I of the BetPlay DIMAYOR Cup 2023 and the first 8 clubs in the Total reclassification table of the BetPlay DIMAYOR Tournament.
PABLO ROMERO
SPORTS
