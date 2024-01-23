The Dimayor This Tuesday the draw was held for how the first phase of the Colombia Cup This season, the tournament that unites the A and B teams.

National Athletic He will be the defender of the title, after being crowned champion in 2023 in the final against Millonarios.

There will be five previous phases. In phase one, round-trip matches are played in the drawn keys. This phase starts in the first week of March.



In this first phase, the last eight of the 2023 tournament and the last eight of the reclassification of the 2023 League play.

First phase keys

Bucaramanga vs. Real Santander

Pereira vs. Royal Cundinamarca

​Bogotá FC vs. Once Caldas

Envigado vs. Orsomarso

Santa Fe vs. Boca Juniors of Cali

Atlético vs. Jaguars

Barranquilla vs. Huila

Tigers vs. Magdalena Union

​

Phase II of the competition will be held with the 8 winning clubs of Phase I of the BetPlay DIMAYOR Cup 2023 and the first 8 clubs in the Total reclassification table of the BetPlay DIMAYOR Tournament.

