Dimayor defines the date and time of the draw for the home runs of the League

millionaires vs. Tolima
Cesar Melgarejo – TIME
May 11, 2022, 12:50 PM
The Major Division of Colombian Soccer – DIMAYOR reported that the draw corresponding to the semifinal home runs of the BetPlay DIMAYOR I-2022 League will be this Sunday, May 15 at 9 pm The event will be broadcast live on Win and Win +.
Tolima, Millionaires, Nacional, Junior, Medellín and Envigado are already classified. There are two places left that will be defined on Saturday, on the final date.
System
The eight (8) clubs qualified for the next stage, They will be divided into two groups, which will be called “A” and “B”.
The home runs will be made by drawing lots, taking into account the position occupied in the round of All against all. The first two will be seeded, the others will wait to be placed in one of the keys.
In this way, the teams that occupy boxes three, five and seven will be placed by lottery in home run A or B and will seed those who are in position four, six and eight in opposition.
It should be noted that this second phase will be played in round-trip matches (local and
visitor). Squads get first place in each of the groups will have the right to participate in the final of the Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR I 2022.
SPORTS
