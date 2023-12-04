Colombian soccer entered its final stretch to define the new champion, the one who will win the star of the second half of the year.

Independent Medellin They qualified early for the final, after beating Atlético Nacional 0-5 and after Millonarios’ defeat 1-0 against América.

The finalist of group A remains to be defined, which will be resolved this Wednesday in the match between Junior and Sports Tolima: one of the two will go to the final.

Dates and times

The Major Division of Colombian Professional Football (DIMAYOR) is pleased to inform you that for the round-trip finals of the BetPlay League DIMAYOR II-2023 the schedules will be as follows:

END OF FIRST WAY

Date: December 10

Time: 4:00 pm

END OF RETURN

Date: December 13

Time: 20:00

La Dimayor remembers that on the first leg (December 10) the Colombian National Team will face Venezuela at 6:00 in the afternoon at the DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (United States).

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

