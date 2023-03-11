Saturday, March 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dimayor defined his sponsor: this is the money that comes in

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Dimayor defined his sponsor: this is the money that comes in


close

Super League Trophy

Super League Trophy

Super League Trophy

This Tuesday the ordinary assembly of clubs was held.

The Dimayor It had its ordinary assembly of professional clubs this Wednesday, with several decisions.

The teams arrived at the assembly in the framework of the visits made by the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce to the clubs that participate in the women’s league, to gather information.

See also  Dimayor made a decision about modifying the relegation system in the League

The main decision in the assembly was that the proposal presented by Jaguares to modify the relegation system was not approved. The idea was that the new descent was not by average, but that the last two teams of the annual reclassification went to B.

The proposal lacked one vote to be accepted: there were 23 in favor, 12 against and one voted blank.

Sponsor

Another of the decisions adopted by the leaders was to approve the renewal of Betplay as a sponsor of its competitions.

The other firm that aspired to enter Colombian soccer, according to leaders, was wplay.

According to some managers, Betplay made an offer, Wplay made its own and it was very high, so if Betplay matched it, the idea was not to bid more but to continue with the current firm.

Betplay signs this new contract for the next 6 years. The unofficial figures indicate that Dimayor will receive some 261,000 million pesos for this operation. This represents about 43.5 million per year.

See also  Iniesta, on the Barça situation: "It is evident that some things are not being done well"

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Dimayor #defined #sponsor #money

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Fenerbahçe, new short circuit for Barcelona

Fenerbahçe, new short circuit for Barcelona

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result