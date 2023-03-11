Dimayor defined his sponsor: this is the money that comes in

The Dimayor It had its ordinary assembly of professional clubs this Wednesday, with several decisions.

The teams arrived at the assembly in the framework of the visits made by the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce to the clubs that participate in the women’s league, to gather information.

The main decision in the assembly was that the proposal presented by Jaguares to modify the relegation system was not approved. The idea was that the new descent was not by average, but that the last two teams of the annual reclassification went to B.

The proposal lacked one vote to be accepted: there were 23 in favor, 12 against and one voted blank.

Another of the decisions adopted by the leaders was to approve the renewal of Betplay as a sponsor of its competitions.



The other firm that aspired to enter Colombian soccer, according to leaders, was wplay.

According to some managers, Betplay made an offer, Wplay made its own and it was very high, so if Betplay matched it, the idea was not to bid more but to continue with the current firm.

Betplay signs this new contract for the next 6 years. The unofficial figures indicate that Dimayor will receive some 261,000 million pesos for this operation. This represents about 43.5 million per year.

