The decision of the Ministry of Labor to file the complaint of the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) against the Colombian Soccer Federation and Dimayor for refusing to negotiate a collective statement still has a lot of fabric to cut.

The ministry’s argument is that neither the FCF nor the Dimayor are employers, nor does Acolfutpro have union immunity, so there is no capacity to negotiate, something that contradicts the resolution that the Ministry of Labor itself had issued in February.

The position of Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor

“I know that many do not share the decision that was made, but it is a legal, valid and logical decision,” Dimayor president Fernando Jaramillo told EL TIEMPO.

“The day that we, from the point of view of labor legislation, open the door so that someone who does not have the status of a union, as legally required by the Substantive Labor Code, can enter to present a list of demands and negotiate with The Federation and Dimayor, which are not employers, have opened a huge door to the trade union issue that will never close; respecting, of course, the right to association”, he added.

“I am convinced that conversations that are for the well-being of the player are welcome and that is why I have had problems with the clubs, but not within a union framework,” said Dimayor’s head.

Acolfutpro prepares the replacement and counterattacks

Carlos González Puche, executive director of Acolfutpro, awaits the official notification to prepare the resources for replacement and appeal. He insists that he does not need to be a union to negotiate.

“If they demand that of us, they are violating our right to free association. When there was the strike of Avianca pilots, how was the statement resolved? With Acdac, which is the association and which is not a union. They simply do not want to sit down to negotiate. Since 2005, the Federation and Dimayor had already recognized us as interlocutors,” said González Puche.

The Acolfut-pro representative added that the International Labor Organization (ILO), last March, approved a conciliation process, with a representative of the Trade Union Unity Committee.

