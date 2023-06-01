The first date of the semifinal home runs of the promotion tournament was marked by a lousy refereeing by Gustavo Cortés, in the game that Deportes Quindío and Llaneros tied 2-2 in Armenia, on May 19.

Two actions marked that match: the first, a clear offside goal that was validated by Cortés and his assistant, Jeison Méndez.

And then, the center-back sanctioned a penalty in favor of Llaneros, in an alleged handball from a Quindío defender. The television showed that the ball hit him on the buttock.

The serious thing was that the central defender leaned on a cell phone so that one of his assistants could observe the play and notify him. It should be remembered that B does not have VAR.

What happened that day sparked a strong complaint from the Llaneros coach, Jersson González. “The arbitration was a spectacular thing. It was on TV, right? Not even television scares them anymore. An impressive out of place, I think so, television does not lie. But the one on the line leaning on a cell phone? I had never seen that one. Every time we go further backwards ”, said the DT then.

Jersson González press conference Jersson González, DT of Llaneros, talks about what happened with the referee of the game against Quindío.

The punishment of Dimayor to Jersson González

This Wednesday, the Disciplinary Committee of the championship announced a strong punishment to Jersson González for his statements: He imposed a suspension of two weeks and three days to carry out any sports and/or administrative activity and fined him 12,760,000 pesos.

The club itself, on its social networks, announced the punishment of its coach:

González’s sanction comes just at the moment when Llaneros is playing the last card to reach the semi-annual final of B. This Friday they will visit Fortaleza en Techo and they need to win.

On the other hand, if the Bogotá team wins that match, it will automatically qualify for the next instance of the tournament.

