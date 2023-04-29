The serious acts of violence carried out by the brave bars of Atlético Nacional and Once Caldas clouded the development of the professional Colombian soccer championship.

On April 16, Nacional fans attacked the police and prevented the match between their team and América de Cali from being played.

The events caused a clash between the club’s directors and the Medellín mayor’s office, which did not lend the stadium to the greens for a while: they had to play against Melgar in the Copa Libertadores behind closed doors and in Barranquilla.

The fans point to the ‘Los del Sur’ gang for their recent troubles with the team’s directives.

Two days later, members of the Once Caldas barra brava attacked several players and logistics personnel at the Palogrande stadium and prevented the end of the match that their team was losing 1-2 against Alianza Petrolera. The match was suspended in the 89th minute.

Invasion of Once Caldas fans

For this reason, the Disciplinary Committee of the championship sanctioned the two clubs and their bravas: in the case of Nacional, it gave three dates of total suspension to the plaza and another three to the south stand of the Atanasio Girardot stadium. Eleven Caldas, for its part, received three games of sanction behind closed doors, plus four to the north stand, where the barra brava is located.

Both Nacional and Once Caldas filed the appeal for reinstatement and this Friday, the Committee announced its decision. Before that, he condemned the acts of violence from the bars of the two clubs.

“The Disciplinary Committee of the DIMAYOR Championship, prior to analyzing in detail the appeals for replacement made by Atlético Nacional SA and Once Caldas SA, deems it essential to state in advance its emphatic rejection of the violent events that have taken place in the different country stadiums. Football, as a sport, has under its mantle the ability to promote values ​​on which society relies and in which tolerance, respect and healthy coexistence prevail. Violence should have no place in sporting events and all possible efforts must be made to eradicate it from this sphere”, says the headline of the resolution.

This is how the sanctions for Nacional and Once Caldas remained

In both cases, the general sanction was reduced, but it was increased in the case of the grandstands of the barras bravas. Now, Nacional will only have to play two games behind closed doors. The first one already fulfilled it this Wednesday, against Unión Magdalena. Instead, the South Stand had one more suspension date: from three games, it went up to four.

The decision in the Once Caldas case is similar: from three games behind closed doors it was reduced to two. The first one was paid on Wednesday, against Boyacá Chicó. The sanction for the grandstand that occupies the Holocaust north bar rose from four to five dates.

On the other hand, the Committee did not accept the replacement of Once Caldas, which asked that the punishment of “defeat by withdrawal or resignation” be lifted, which changes the score of the match. Consequently, for the purposes of the standings, the game is 0-3 in favor of Alianza Petrolera.

