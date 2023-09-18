Dimayor Assembly: what are the 12 requests of the footballers?

The administrative procedure that the Ministry of Labor began against Dimayor and the Colombian Football Federation has the authorities of this sport on alert. The cause, the refusal to begin the negotiation of a collective agreement with the players.

The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) presented in September 2019, on behalf of more than 1,000 soccer players from 35 professional clubs, a ten-point document for collective bargaining, which was rejected by the authorities of this sport, considering that they do not have the role of employers.

Discussion points raised by players

• The calendar of professional skills, rest and recovery periods

• Arrange the status of the FCF player

• Agree on the FCF disciplinary code

• Arrange the single mandatory employment contract minute of the FCF

• Professional women’s soccer tournament

• Complementary health policies

• Schedules, intervals and rest time between matches

• Annual match of the Colombian senior team in favor of ACOLFUTPRO

• Participation in television rights

• Two annual meetings of ACOLFUTPRO with the soccer players of the Colombian women’s and men’s teams at the concentration site.

• Coordination of the number of tickets for the matches of the local tournaments and the Colombian national teams.

• Adoption of protocols containing policies against discrimination, workplace harassment and gender violence.

SPORTS

