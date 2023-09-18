Monday, September 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dimayor Assembly: what are the 12 requests of the footballers?

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Dimayor Assembly: what are the 12 requests of the footballers?

Close


Close

Betplay League

Carlos González Puche, executive director of Acolfutpro.

Carlos González Puche, executive director of Acolfutpro.

This Monday there is a key meeting of Colombian soccer directors.

The administrative procedure that the Ministry of Labor began against Dimayor and the Colombian Football Federation has the authorities of this sport on alert. The cause, the refusal to begin the negotiation of a collective agreement with the players.

See also  Dimayor's position in the face of riots before Nacional vs. America

The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) presented in September 2019, on behalf of more than 1,000 soccer players from 35 professional clubs, a ten-point document for collective bargaining, which was rejected by the authorities of this sport, considering that they do not have the role of employers.

Discussion points raised by players

• The calendar of professional skills, rest and recovery periods
• Arrange the status of the FCF player
• Agree on the FCF disciplinary code
• Arrange the single mandatory employment contract minute of the FCF
• Professional women’s soccer tournament
• Complementary health policies
• Schedules, intervals and rest time between matches
• Annual match of the Colombian senior team in favor of ACOLFUTPRO
• Participation in television rights
• Two annual meetings of ACOLFUTPRO with the soccer players of the Colombian women’s and men’s teams at the concentration site.
• Coordination of the number of tickets for the matches of the local tournaments and the Colombian national teams.
• Adoption of protocols containing policies against discrimination, workplace harassment and gender violence.

See also  This is the ideal 11 footballers in the BetPlay League, according to Acolfutpro

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Dimayor #Assembly #requests #footballers

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Chinese Foreign Minister visits Russia today

The Chinese Foreign Minister visits Russia today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result