The Assembly of the Major Division of Professional Football (Dimayor) approved this Monday the start of collective bargaining with the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) and the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) to resolve the differences and conflicts that have arisen between the entities in recent times, EL TIEMPO learned from a high source.

The parties were summoned by the Ministry of Labor to establish new dialogues and find solutions between the entities that manage Colombian Professional Football.

Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor. Photo:Dimayor Share

On April 2, the president of Acolfutpro, Carlos González Puche; the president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramilloand the general secretary of the Federation, after the call of the vice minister of Labor Relations and Inspection, Edwin Palma.

After the meeting for the purpose of conciliation, an agreement was reached to begin negotiations on the petitions, in which managers from several FPC teams gave some observations.

The minutes of the start of negotiations to move towards a labor agreement, calendar, schedule and a list of topics of interest were approved in the Dimayor Assembly this Monday in a virtual meeting, close sources explained to this newspaper.

Acolfutpro attacks Independiente Santa Fe. Photo:Acolfutpro Share

This Tuesday, at 8 in the morning, the signature is expected to be made in the office of the Minister of Labor Gloria Inés Ramírez.

