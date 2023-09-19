The administrative procedure that the Ministry of Labor began against the Dimayor and the Colombian Football Federation put the authorities of this sport on alert. The cause, the refusal to begin the negotiation of a collective agreement with the players. That is why an urgent meeting was held this Monday to analyze the ultimatum received from the Ministry.

The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) presented in September 2019, on behalf of more than 1,000 soccer players from 35 professional clubs, a list of points for a Collective negotiationwhich was rejected by the authorities of this sport, considering that they do not have the role of employers.

Assembly decision

This Monday, in an urgent meeting of clubs to analyze the issue, the leaders voted on a decision.

They resolved, after 5 hours of debate, “to appoint representatives to meet with Acolfutpro and the National Government to listen to them,” according to a source present at the assembly.

This commission will be made up of some leaders of the Dimayor and the Colombian Football Federation, and according to some leaders, presidents of professional clubs would also go. However, another manager assures that the presidents would not be present.

“Nothing fundamental happened. We can’t decide anything. What was decided was to go and hear what they are asking for,” said another manager consulted.

The decision to listen to the parties was resolved unanimously among the leaders.

The meeting was marked by strong debate on the topic, as some managers are concerned about accepting Acolfutpro’s requests, since they consider that some managers are thinking about “power” and “money.”

The Ministry of Labor found merit to file charges against the FCF and Dimayor for refusing, since 2019, to negotiate a collective agreement with the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro), as it understands that “they do have an impact on certain legal relationships that “They can be subject to collective bargaining, for this reason, they would have the obligation to initiate negotiations.”

What does Dimayor say?

In a statement, Dimayor expressed the conclusions of the assembly. “In this regard, the Assembly reiterated the importance of acting within the framework of a Social State of Law, resorting to the ordinary and extraordinary resources existing in the system, since there is certainty regarding the legal positions exposed throughout the action. “.

“On the other hand, in line with the position of the National Government and within the framework of social dialogue, the Assembly authorized the president of DIMAYOR to appoint its representatives, in the ILO Body. Such authorization was strictly regulated by affiliated clubs”.

