The headaches continue for Dimayor and Colombian Professional Soccer. The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) which was recognized as a union organization, In the last few hours, he reported some non-payments in the second division Tournament.

(It may be of interest to you: Dimayor and the Federation, after an assembly, ‘decide to listen’ to Acolfutpro and the Government).

According to the information published by journalist Daniel Parra, Acolfutpro denounced that the Tigres players (Colombia’s Primera B club) They are going through a difficult time, as the team owes them some salaries.

​

The soccer players’ organization explained that the Tigres soccer players they do not ‘have the guarantees to carry out their professional activity adequately’, and for this reason he decided to file the complaint with the Ministry of Sports.

(Also: ‘He is a Junior fan’: the images of Shakira and Piqué’s son at the Metropolitano).

@acolfutpro He reported to the Ministry of Sports the lack of payments from Tigres to its players. According to the letter, the Bogotá club owes the team the salaries corresponding to the months of July and August. pic.twitter.com/QowVt7Q9YI — Daniel Parra (@DanieA66) September 19, 2023

Acolfutpro talks about the situation

He promised to make the payments the following week, something that unfortunately did not happen See also In France there is a player never seen before. And he can become "the strongest in history"

Luis Alberto García, General secretary of Acolfutpro, spoke in the last few hours about this case and revealed that this situation is worrying for Colombian Professional Soccer and for the Tigres soccer players, since they are owed two months and twenty days of their salary. And he explained that, despite non-payments by the club, the players continue to work and play.

(We tell you: Qualifiers in danger? Lawsuit would cause ‘turmoil’ on the road to the 2026 World Cup).

Furthermore, the secretary of the organization He revealed details of the dialogue he had a few days ago with Édgar Páez, president of Tigres. “We had the opportunity to speak with the president of the club, Édgar Páez, on September 8, who promised to make the payments the following week, something that unfortunately did not happen. In addition, we informed the president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, about this problem. “We have initiated legal proceedings against Tigres for their lack of payment.”

See also River and Boca can play in the semifinals: confirmed schedule for the quarterfinals We hope that the Ministry of Sports fulfills its responsibility of inspection, surveillance and control

Finally, Luis Alberto García called on the Ministry of Sports: “We hope that the Ministry of Sports fulfills its responsibility of inspection, surveillance and control. Although Minister Astrid Rodríguez met on Monday with the Dimayor directors during her assembly and offered funds for the Women’s League, which is positive, it has not yet taken sanctioning measures in accordance with what is established by law.

According to the information provided by Acolfutpro in its complaint, next September 30 marks the third month in which the players do not receive their respective salaries. For its part, since Tigres stated that the pending payments only correspond to this month and contradict the footballers’ organization.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO