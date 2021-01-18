Dimas Gimeno, along with her cousins, Marta Álvarez, president of El Corte Inglés, and Cristina, in an image from 2015.

The lawyer who represented the former president of El Corte Inglés Dimas Gimeno and his mother, María Antonia Álvarez, in several cases against the heiresses of the commercial giant, Marta and Cristina Álvarez, has judicially claimed the minutes not paid by the businessman to the law firm. According to the newspaper El Confidencial on Monday, these minutes amount to 1.5 million euros.

According to the newspaper, the VTD Abogados law firm defended Gimeno’s interests for about five years and has filed several lawsuits, admitted for processing, before the courts that, in their day, were in charge of these procedures, among which the initiate stands out. as a result of the distribution of the will of the former president of El Corte Inglés Isidoro Álvarez, Gimeno’s uncle, who died in 2014, or the case of the adoption certificate of his daughters, Marta, current president of the company, and Cristina. Both lawsuits were dismissed by the judges.

Legal sources have explained to Efe that the firm has tried to reach an agreement with Gimeno offering alternatives such as a reduction of up to 70% in the sworn statement – amount required for uncollected fees – in order to be able to pay the team, led by the lawyer María Victoria Vega, for her professional performance.

However, their defense argued that they did not have enough money to meet this payment, and made it conditional on the sale of 7% of El Corte Inglés that the family still has.

The same sources indicate that the calculation of this amount has been determined in accordance with the opinion of collegiate criteria of the Madrid Bar Association.