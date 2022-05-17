Question and answer to ‘DiMartedì’ between Russian Sputnik News journalist Tatiana Kukhareva And Giovanni Floris. It all starts with a video in which Vladimir Putin tells the story of when he, as a young man, he tried to hunt a mouse on Russian TV. “This is something that everyone should remember – says Putin in the video, speaking of the rat that jumped in an attempt to aim for the head of the future Russian president -: it is better never to corner anyone”. “Explain to us what Putin means in this interview and if it is applicable to the situation in which Russia can soon be found in front of the NATO border”, Floris asks the journalist at that point, but she reacts badly: “I believe that it is an insult to compare a country as large as Russia to a cornered mouse, Russia is not isolated from the whole world … “, he replies, but immediately interrupted by the host:” A country with your literary traditions can only understanding the metaphors, does not betray the literary culture that is the basis of your people “, Floris warns, bringing the discussion back to the theme of the episode.