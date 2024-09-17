DiMartedì: previews and guests of tonight’s episode, September 17, 2024, on La7

TUESDAY PREVIEW – This evening, Tuesday 17 September 2024, the appointment with returns On Tuesdaythe La7 talk show hosted by John Floris aired every Tuesday evening in prime time. The journalist, together with many guests and commentators, will analyze the main current political and economic issues: ample space in today’s episode for the election campaign but without neglecting issues relating to customs and society. Here then are the previews they guests of tonight’s episode, September 17, 2024, of DiMartedì.

DiMartedì: previews of tonight’s episode

This evening in the La7 studio John Floris we will talk about internal politics and what happens abroad with the war. Among the topics of the episode, the state of health of the Meloni government, the fear of conspiracies, the accusations of the judiciary against the deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, the dossiers opened in view of the autumn and the strategies of the opposition. Attention also to the economic issues: the maneuver, where the government will find the resources it needs, who will be favored and who will be penalized by the choices of the Executive, with all the news on taxes and pensions. Finally, as per tradition, On Tuesdayaccording to the previews, other topics will also be discussed such as pensions, taxes, culture, art and customs. As in every episode, the polls are a must. So, see you tonight, September 17, 2024in prime time from 9.15pm on La7. Below are all today’s guests.

Tonight’s guests

Luca and Paolo will obviously be present with their cover. Among the many guests from the world of politics, economics and culture (in the studio and connected) we will see:

Roberto Saviano

Maurizio Landini

Francis Storace

Where to watch on TV and streaming

But where can you watch DiMartedì on TV or streaming? The program is available free-to-air on La7 – on button 7 of digital terrestrial or on 107 for Sky subscribers – every Tuesday starting at 9:15 pm. Those who want to follow Giovanni Floris’ political talk show in streaming can do so by accessing it via this link to the La7 web platform.