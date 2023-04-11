DiMartedì: previews and guests of tonight’s episode, 11 April 2023, on La7

ON TUESDAY ADVANCES – Tonight, Tuesday 11 April 2023, the appointment with On Tuesdaythe La7 talk show hosted by John Floris airing every Tuesday evening in prime time. The journalist, together with many guests and commentators, will analyze the main political and economic current issues: ample space in today’s episode to the electoral campaign but without neglecting questions relating to customs and society. Here then are the advances they guests of tonight’s episode, April 11, 2023, of DiTuesday.

DiTuesday: the previews of tonight’s episode, April 11th

Tonight in the La7 studio John Floris we will talk about internal politics, from the health conditions of Silvio Berlusconi to the delays on the Pnrr. Many guests in the studio. In particular, journalists and politicians who will discuss the various current issues. Space also for other issues such as the war in Ukraine. Finally, as per tradition a On Tuesday, according to advances, other topics such as pensions, taxation, culture, art and customs will also be discussed. Inevitable as in every episode polls Nando Pagnoncelli. So let’s meet tonight, April 11, 2023, in the early evening from 21.15 on La7. Here are all of today’s guests.

Tonight’s guests

Obviously Luca and Paolo were present with their cover. Among the many guests from the world of politics, economics and culture (in the studio and connected) we will see:

Charles Calenda

George Mule

Alessandro Di Battista

Where to see on TV and in streaming

But where to see DiMartedì on TV or in streaming? The program is available free-to-air on La7 – on digital terrestrial button 7 or on 107 for Sky subscribers – every Tuesday starting at 21.15. Those who want to follow Giovanni Floris’s political analysis talk show in streaming can do so by logging in via this link to the La7 web platform.