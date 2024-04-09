DiMartedì: previews and guests of tonight's episode, 9 April 2024, on La7

TUESDAY PREVIEWS – This evening, Tuesday 9 April 2024, the appointment with returns ByTuesdaythe La7 talk show hosted by Giovanni Floris broadcast every Tuesday evening in prime time. The journalist, together with many guests and commentators, will analyze the main current political and economic issues: ample space in today's episode for the electoral campaign but without neglecting issues relating to customs and society. So here they are previews they guests of tonight's episode, April 9, 2024, of DiMartedì.

DiMartedì: previews of tonight's episode, April 9th

This evening in the La7 studio Giovanni Floris we will talk about internal politics and what is happening abroad with the war. Many guests in the studio. In particular journalists and politicians who will discuss various current issues. At the center of the program are the scandals and investigations that are shaking politics on the right as well as on the left and the new fracture between the 5 Star Movement and the Democratic Party in view of the next local and regional elections, but also the government's choices regarding constitutional reforms. Finally, as per tradition a ByTuesdayAccording to previews, other topics such as pensions, taxes, culture, art and customs will also be discussed. As in every episode, the polls are inevitable. So let's meet tonight, April 9, 2024, in prime time from 9.15pm on La7. Below are all today's guests.

Tonight's guests

Luca and Paolo were obviously present with their cover. Among the many guests from the world of politics, economics and culture (in studio and online) we will see:

Carlo Calenda

Pierferdinando Casini

Alessandro Di Battista

