TUESDAY ADVANCES – Tonight, Tuesday 1 November 2022, the appointment with On Tuesdaythe La7 talk show hosted by Giovanni Floris aired every Tuesday evening in prime time. The journalist, together with many guests and commentators, will analyze the main current political and economic issues: ample space in today’s episode of the electoral campaign but without neglecting issues relating to customs and society. Here then are the advances they guests of tonight’s episode, November 1, 2022, of DiMartedì.

DiMartedì: the previews of tonight’s episode, November 1st

Tonight in the La7 studio Giovanni Floris we will talk about internal politics, about the new government led by Giorgia Meloni, who – after gaining the confidence of the Chambers – has started to work. For the executive, there will be many challenges to face, starting with the energy crisis and the consequent high bills. In the studio many guests. In particular, journalists and politicians who will discuss the various topical issues. Space also for other issues such as the war in Ukraine. Finally, as per tradition a On Tuesday, according to the previews, other topics will also be discussed such as pensions, taxation, culture, art and customs. As in every episode, the polls of Nando Pagnoncelli. So see you tonight, November 1, 2022, in prime time from 9.15 pm on La7. Here are all the guests of today.

Guests tonight

Among the Giovanni Floris guests tonight there will be:

Alessandro Di Battista

Dario Nardella

Riccardo Sessa

Gianfranco Rotondi

Alessandra Todde

Elsa Fornero

Where to see on TV and in streaming

But where to see DiMartedì on TV or in streaming? The program is available unencrypted on La7 – at key 7 of the digital terrestrial system or at key 107 for Sky subscribers – every Tuesday starting at 9.15 pm. Those who want to follow Giovanni Floris’ political in-depth talk show in streaming can do so by logging in via this link to the La7 web platform.