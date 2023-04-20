Great Inter at the San Siro. The nerazzurri beat Benfica and returned to the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they will create a spectacular derby against Milan. Here are Federico Dimarco’s words to Prime Video:

“We’re very happy, it’s been many years since Inter made it to the semifinals. There is still one step left to get to the end. It was a match played well, apart from some inattention to goals. The assist? I work all week for this, the important thing is that the team wins. Milan? Let’s think about the other games first. I am serene, there is still one step left to move forward“.