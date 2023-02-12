The numbers are on his side. All except one, which he doesn’t like very much. But let’s go slowly. Federico Dimarco has taken over the left wing of Inter and has no intention of giving it up. From 1 October onwards, i.e. after super convincing performances with the national team shirt, Inzaghi definitively put the idea of ​​using him as a scorer in the back three line in the attic (it happened often last year because Perisic was… untouchable) and made him the undisputed owner of the left-handed out. Gosens thus became his reserve despite the German hoping to have more space this season than last season.

WHAT NUMBERS

Dimarco has earned a permanent place in the starting XI with his performance and his stats. Apart from the four goals scored so far (3 in Serie A plus the one in the Italian Super Cup final), Federico is in second place in the Kickest ranking for crosses attempted with 146 (Biraghi first with 203) and occupies the same position in that of crosses successful (44 against 62 for viola). On the lowest step of the podium, mate Calhanoglu (40). But there is also another ranking that makes it clear how much the number 32 “hammers” on the left out: the crosses not from corners are 108 and, even if they only earn him the third position in the special ranking, the distance from the first two positions occupied by Candreva (113) and Biraghi (110) is really small. To add also the tenth place in the key passages (with 37) and the seventh in that of the “big chances created” (with 8). All despite that “famous” number that Dimarco doesn’t like very much: the 17 substitutions suffered in the first 21 days of the championship. The change between him and Gosens is now a classic. Since 1 October he has always been a regular in Serie A, but only once has he played the full 90 minutes (in the 3-0 home win against Sampdoria). Since the start of the championship, however, it has happened on two occasions, the first on 13 August in Lecce.