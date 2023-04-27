“The important thing is that she entered.” It is impossible to blame Federico Dimarco when he replies like this to those who ask him whether the valuable touch from the winger was voluntary or not. The name on the scoresheet belongs to him and the 25-year-old’s autograph is also on Inter’s pass for the Coppa Italia final. And the credit goes to him, for that play which in one way or another surprised Mattia Perin after a quarter of an hour of play: “These are emotions that I will carry with me forever, but beyond scoring, I’m happy to have reached the final”.

Goal and pubalgia

—

“In the last few games against Juventus, we missed the goal in the opening minutes and this time it came. And we won.” More than arriving, he really marked it. “But let’s hope that the next one is the most important…” Dimarco said with such a wide smile a few minutes after the final whistle. Perhaps a cliche – not by him – perhaps a wish for a couple of important meetings that will take place in May at the Giuseppe Meazza. But there is also a sense of liberation in the joy of the man of the match in the Italian Cup semifinal: “I spent a month and a half in which I played with groin pain, a period in which I couldn’t take it anymore. I tried to recover condition as soon as possible. Now I’m 100% fine, I’m ready for this season finale.” To conclude, the relationship with Nicolò Barella is becoming Inter’s fortune: “It’s the fourth assist he’s given me and I’ll give him a gift, but he’ll stay between the two of us.”