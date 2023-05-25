Federico Dimarco again with the microphone in hand after a triumphal match finale. His voice again during an all-Inter party. Against Milan, one of his anti-Rossoneri choirs had created a case and, before apologizing via social media, it had cost him a banner of threats at home. Tonight at the Olimpico, on the other hand, the Nerazzurri full-back didn’t make even half a mistake: only chants for the Nerazzurri and Curva Nord in ecstasy thanks to Fede, one who has blood in the Nerazzurri and has grown up among the warmest fans at San Siro.

under the curve

—

There, under that sector of the Olimpico which is usually occupied by Lazio fans, the Italian Cup has also arrived, also raised by the leaders of the Nerazzurri ultras who have embraced Calhanoglu, the former Milan enemy who is now an undisputed idol. Then many photos with Lautaro and his companions in front of their people and Dimarco as vocalist for another night of glory. “You don’t know how much I love you, you are the pride of Milan” shouted the outsider and the people followed him. Sanremo… at the Olimpico. Like 8 days ago when the Devil had also been beaten in the second leg of the Euroderby and the Meazza was seething. Dimarco again to lead a party to remember over the years. In the hope that the scene will repeat itself in Istanbul on June 10th. Dreaming does not cost anything. Dimarco knows all the choruses…