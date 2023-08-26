Before Arnautovic and Sanchez, more than a dozen players played for the Nerazzurri several times, returning to Milan after a transfer. With unpredictable results
Marko Arnautovic made his debut with an assist against Monza, Alexis Sanchez will have the not-impossible task of replacing Joaquin Correa: both the Austrian and the Chilean are so-called “comebacks”, players who return to base after a transfer and a tour more or less long. The famous “heated soup” which is traditionally not recommended to friends who are unable to close with a past relationship. In football, however, it is different, because history is full of boomerang footballers who have made a club’s fortune, even if it is obviously not the rule. The most important precedents of the Nerazzurri’s past cover the most varied cases.
In the third millennium
—
The most recent examples are those that immediately resurface in the minds of the fans, even if here we postpone not only the loans but also the various Alex Cordaz and Raffaele Di Gennaro, fundamental third goalkeepers for list issues in the Nerazzurri’s past, but not very indicative in the statistical sample of the previous ones. Simone Inzaghi has Federico Dimarco in his roster, who obviously is a perfectly fitting return horse. After his first steps in professional football and two loans, Inter sold him in 2017 to the Swiss side Sion only to then activate the buy-back clause 12 months later, “losing” just over one million euros: one season at Parma and one at the Verona and then becomes today’s full title, fundamental on the left wing and irreplaceable in the squad. The return of Romelu Lukaku in 2022 – among the most incredible ever in terms of methods and figures – was instead a half-flop due to the Belgian’s physical problems: in the first round he had won the championship as ruler, in the past season he was ” stopped” with 14 goals and a few too many mistakes in the Champions League final. In 2015, not even Davide Santon’s return after four years with Newcastle United remained memorable: he remained until 2018, but these were difficult seasons for the club and therefore also for him. Even if many don’t remember him, Adriano himself was a return – from a co-ownership deal with Parma – and it was the iradiddio that everyone remembers right in the second round, so much so that in the first he scored only one goal in 2001/2002. The same goes for Cristiano Zanetti, who remained for two games in 1998 and then reacquired three years later in the wake of the exploits in Cagliari and Rome, with moderate success. Finally Hernan Crespo: 16 goals in 2002/2003, maxi transfer to Chelsea and return in 2006 for three seasons. The first is excellent, the others subdued.
In the twentieth century
—
Aldo Serena played for Juventus from 1985 to 1987, before and after he was an apotheosis of Inter: he had an impact at a more mature age, above all with his 22 league goals in the year of his return. For Giuseppe Meazza instead it was only a reminder at the end of his career, because first he was the absolute protagonist in the dozen years of Ambrosiana and then – six years after his farewell to Milan and Juventus – he dressed the Nerazzurri just for two goals as a 37-year-old with already some coaching bench in the resume. The Italian-Argentinian Attilio Demaria is an Inter star who is always little remembered in the Thirties and Forties, a Nerazzurri player for ten years divided equally – by time and performances – in two tranche: in between, two years in his land native. Lastly, among the successful return horses there are also Emilio Agradi (from 1922), Leopoldo Conti (from 1922) and Valentino Degani (from 1926) while among those by now too heated should be mentioned Guido Gianfardoni (1932-33), Renato Olmi (from 1942), Mauro Bicicli (1966-67) and Aristide Guarneri (1969-70). Not all of them are known to the general public? Suffice it to say that they have at least a hundred official appearances each with the Inter shirt…
