Marko Arnautovic made his debut with an assist against Monza, Alexis Sanchez will have the not-impossible task of replacing Joaquin Correa: both the Austrian and the Chilean are so-called “comebacks”, players who return to base after a transfer and a tour more or less long. The famous “heated soup” which is traditionally not recommended to friends who are unable to close with a past relationship. In football, however, it is different, because history is full of boomerang footballers who have made a club’s fortune, even if it is obviously not the rule. The most important precedents of the Nerazzurri’s past cover the most varied cases.

In the third millennium

—

The most recent examples are those that immediately resurface in the minds of the fans, even if here we postpone not only the loans but also the various Alex Cordaz and Raffaele Di Gennaro, fundamental third goalkeepers for list issues in the Nerazzurri’s past, but not very indicative in the statistical sample of the previous ones. Simone Inzaghi has Federico Dimarco in his roster, who obviously is a perfectly fitting return horse. After his first steps in professional football and two loans, Inter sold him in 2017 to the Swiss side Sion only to then activate the buy-back clause 12 months later, “losing” just over one million euros: one season at Parma and one at the Verona and then becomes today’s full title, fundamental on the left wing and irreplaceable in the squad. The return of Romelu Lukaku in 2022 – among the most incredible ever in terms of methods and figures – was instead a half-flop due to the Belgian’s physical problems: in the first round he had won the championship as ruler, in the past season he was ” stopped” with 14 goals and a few too many mistakes in the Champions League final. In 2015, not even Davide Santon’s return after four years with Newcastle United remained memorable: he remained until 2018, but these were difficult seasons for the club and therefore also for him. Even if many don’t remember him, Adriano himself was a return – from a co-ownership deal with Parma – and it was the iradiddio that everyone remembers right in the second round, so much so that in the first he scored only one goal in 2001/2002. The same goes for Cristiano Zanetti, who remained for two games in 1998 and then reacquired three years later in the wake of the exploits in Cagliari and Rome, with moderate success. Finally Hernan Crespo: 16 goals in 2002/2003, maxi transfer to Chelsea and return in 2006 for three seasons. The first is excellent, the others subdued.