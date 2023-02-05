The statements of the Nerazzurri player released to the microphones of Dazn at the end of the derby won by Inter

At the end of Inter MilanFrederick Marco’s commented the victory to Dazn’s microphones. These are the declarations of the Nerazzurri player: “We played a great game, from start to finish there was no story. What do I do now? I celebrate. What do I feel in my heart? The nerazzurri and that’s it. Nothing to take away from Ivan Perisic who had an amazing season last year, we are two different players”.

“This year we attack on the left in a different way. Milan so defeatist? I thought that today they were waiting for us at the gate to beat us, but I certainly didn’t expect a Milan like this, especially in the first half. Tonight our heads, hearts and motivations counted. we put it on the field and there was no match”.

