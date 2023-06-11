The first to appear in front of Sky’s microphones is Federico Dimarco: “There is so much disappointment with what we have shown on the pitch, but at the same time we must be proud of this team. He gave himself 120%, it wasn’t enough but that’s okay, the strongest team won, built to win the Champions League.”

Occasions

—

Dimarco dwells on the chances of the second half, with him also hitting the crossbar with a header: “We had clear chances but it wasn’t enough, their goalkeeper then defended himself very well. How do we start again? This team deserves a lot, tonight they deserved more, but what can you do, we’re happy because we gave our all. We’ve had a great run in the Champions League, City won but we’re second, a result that’s worth a lot because this group gave their all.”