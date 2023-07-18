The Nerazzurri player talked about his return to the Pinetina, in the Nerazzurri training camp, and spoke of his true love for Inter

He’s back to training with Inter the team of his heart. Frederick Dimarco tells his followers about the first day in the retreat in Appiano where he trained today, with his teammates, under the orders of Inzaghi, after an incredible season made up of victories and a searing defeat in the Champions League final, however won, unexpectedly.

The footballer does not hide his emotions and expresses them in a simple and direct way and from his words comes, perhaps, we dare not say it with certainty, also a reference to the latest events involving Lukaku. Certainly he talks about the players who have gone and left something behind them. And in an Instagram post he wrote: “The first day is always special. It is the passage between what has been and what will be, between those who said goodbye after so many years together and those who have arrived. The only thing that always remains intact is the Nerazzurri shirt. And the feeling of someone who really loves her”. For real, like him who ‘promised him as a child’ and has been singing it at the top of his lungs for some time.