At the end of Inter vs Viktoria Plzen, Federico Dimarco commented the victory to Sky Sport microphones. These are the statements of the Nerazzurri player: “We are very happy, passing a group like this is not for everyone. I think it was the most difficult group of the Champions League. Stimulus to throw Barcelona out? At the end of the first half they could go home, it was already 2-0. Pressure is part of the game, we didn’t look anyone in the face and play our game. “