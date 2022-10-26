The statements of the Nerazzurri player released to Sky Sport at the end of Inter vs. Viktoria Plzen
At the end of Inter vs Viktoria Plzen, Federico Dimarco commented the victory to Sky Sport microphones. These are the statements of the Nerazzurri player: “We are very happy, passing a group like this is not for everyone. I think it was the most difficult group of the Champions League. Stimulus to throw Barcelona out? At the end of the first half they could go home, it was already 2-0. Pressure is part of the game, we didn’t look anyone in the face and play our game. “
“Where can we go? We have to think game by game and play it with everyone, then we’ll see where we go. Lukaku? For a striker who wanted to come back, I think that staying out for two months, coming back and scoring goals is important, a nice injection of confidence“.
October 26 – 9:11 pm
