Dima Bilan visited a spontaneous memorial at Crocus and paid tribute to the memory of the victims

Russian singer Dima Bilan paid tribute to those killed in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. This is reported by RIA News.

The performer visited a spontaneous memorial near the concert hall on the morning of Monday, March 25.

On the evening of Friday, March 22, a terrorist attack occurred at Crocus City Hall. Several people entered the room and opened fire on the guards and visitors, after which they began to set the room on fire. After the fire started, they returned to the car they arrived in and left the city. They were detained only in the Bryansk region. Sunday, March 24, was declared a day of mourning. The court arrested the four accused until May 22.