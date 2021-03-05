Russian singer Dima Bilan spoke about the serious illness of his cat. According to the musician, the pet is sick with HIV. It is reported by “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

“Animals get sick with all the same things as people. I’m flying mine. I’m taking them to therapy, ”said the artist at the presentation of the song by Philip Kirkorov and Natalia Gordienko, which they will perform at Eurovision, speaking on behalf of Moldova.

Earlier, Bilan was suspected of having an affair with the participant of the show “Boys” Anastasia Petrova. The singer posted joint photos and videos with the girl on his Instagram. He also told how he spent the day with Petrova, visiting the stylist.