Singer Dima Bilan became the singer of the year, and the Little Big group became the group of the year according to the III International Professional Music Award Bravo, the press service of the Russian Media Group reported.

The presentation of the awards took place on Saturday, April 3, at the Central House of Writers in Moscow.

Also, the golden treble clef – the symbol of Bravo – received Zivert as the singer of the year, Irina Dubtsova became the best songwriter, and the German film composer Hans Zimmer was recognized as the best in the categories “Composer of the Year” and “Soundtrack of the Year”.

The joint work of Nikolai Baskov and blogger Dani Milokhin was announced as “Duet of the Year”, “Song of the Year” – “Comet” by Russian singer Jony, “Album of the Year” – “7” by Artik & Asti.

The video “Hooked” by Artur Pirozhkov became the best music video of the year, and the Dabro group was awarded in the category “Discovery of the Year”, writes TASS…

On the eve it was reported that the Spanish opera singer and conductor Plácido Domingo became the winner of the Bravo Prize in the field of classical art.