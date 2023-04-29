The 313th edition of the classic between Independiente Medellín and Atlético Nacional will be played this Saturday, marked by the return of the fans to the Atanasio Girardot stadium after the acts of violence on April 16. The match will be seen on Win Sports + from 8:30 p.m.

Despite the bad behavior of Nacional’s barra brava and the sanction he received from Dimayor for home games, In this game you will have access to the grandstands.

“A coexistence agreement was reached between directives and bars. The good news is that football returns with a peaceful and safe public to Atanasio Girardot. We will have an audience for the match between Medellín and Nacional on Saturday, in which Nacional plays as a visitor; will have the presence of Los del Sur ”, said the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, in a move that received much criticism.

Daniel Quintero, mayor of Medellin. Photo: See also Bad Bunny in Colombia 2022: tickets are sold out before the official sale begins Jaiver Nieto Álvarez / ETCE

The sanction to the fans of Nacional had a change

This Friday, the Disciplinary Committee reduced the games behind closed doors for Nacional from three to two, but increased the suspension to the south stand on one date, which will now be four games. The decision was the same for Once Caldas, which will now have the north stand closed for five dates.

Speaking of soccer, Medellín arrives with many obligations to the classic: the date begins at the limit of the group of eight and a victory would be key to ensure the place for the home runs. He has an important loss: his scorer, Diber Cambindo, suffered a sprained ankle.

The situation of Nacional is not very different: it comes from seventh to the classic, after its victory against Unión Magdalena. He also has important absences, due to suspension: Andrés Felipe Román and Dorlan Pabón will not be in this game.

Photo: See also Alex Saab is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a Human Rights League Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

“The two true protagonists of the soccer phenomenon are the players and fans. The atmosphere that is created in a match is the reason why there is passion for soccer around the world. We need the support of our fans, we know they are important and we know the support they have always given our team”, said coach Paulo Autuori.

SPORTS

More sports news