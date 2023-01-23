On January 23, the Tverskoy District Court of Moscow arrested Dmitry Lukashevsky, the general director of the Lukomorye company, in absentia. This is a major manufacturer of products, primarily in the economy segment, which are supplied to many retail chains. And on January 25, the court will consider the possibility of arresting his brother Sergei Lukashevsky, the owner of Lukomorye. Both were previously put on the international wanted list. The brothers are suspected of tax evasion. According to open sources, the company’s debts to the Federal Tax Service amount to 634.5 million rubles. The protection of entrepreneurs drew the attention of the court to the fact that Lukomorye is gradually paying off tax arrears. How this criminal case could end and whether it would affect the supply of goods to supermarkets, Izvestia investigated.

fish place

On Monday, January 23, the Tverskoy Court arrested Dmitry Lukashevsky, General Director of Lukomorye, in absentia. Earlier, he was put on the international wanted list along with his brother and company owner Sergei Lukashevsky. The court will consider the issue of arrest in absentia of the latter on January 25.

On January 19, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation sent a petition for the arrest of the Lukashevsky brothers to the court. They are accused of non-payment of taxes on an especially large scale (part 2 of article 199 of the Criminal Code). The debt of Lukomorye to the tax service is 634.5 million rubles, follows from open sources.

We are talking about the period from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2017 , Izvestia was told in the press service of the Tverskoy Court. Enforcement proceedings in the case were opened by bailiffs on September 5 last year, follows from the data of the FSSP of Russia.

Dmitry Lukovsky’s defense objected to his arrest in absentia, calling it unfounded. According to lawyer Irina Gritsenko, her client did not hide from the investigation, but simply left the country in 2021. She explained to the court that the tax debt is gradually being extinguished by the company, and the very fact of the claims has been disputed. In confirmation, the lawyer presented checks from the bank and asked to postpone the meeting.

The representative of the UK objected – in his opinion, the businessman had enough time to appear in court.

The company “Lukomorye” with an authorized capital of 1 million rubles. owns a fish processing plant in Zelenograd. It produces caviar, fish preserves and other products, mainly in the economy segment. Products are supplied to many large supermarket chains – Pyaterochka, Magnit, Taste of Vill, Dixy, Verny and others. according to the official website of the company.

According to the SPARK database, the company has been profitable for the past few years. In 2020, revenue amounted to 2.6 billion, in 2021 – 5 billion rubles. Net profit, respectively, 73 and 38 million rubles. Judging by the company’s financial statements, things were going well even during the period that it is charged with as tax non-payments. In 2016, the company’s revenue was 1.5 billion (profit – 620 million), in 2017 – 1.7 billion (profit – 286 million).

According to the Rusprofile database, in 2017 the company paid 6.4 million rubles. taxes. The year 2021 was a record year in terms of the amount of contributions paid – the company paid 22.9 million rubles to the budget.

Dangerous VAT

For 11 months of 2022, law enforcement agencies detected almost 4.9 thousand tax crimes (against 5.5 thousand in 2021), told Izvestia in the association of entrepreneurs “Opora Rossii” with reference to the data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In all such cases, criminal cases are opened, but no more than 20-25% of them reach the court – the rest either close or freeze before the statute of limitations expires, said the president of Opora, Alexander Kalinin. Among the reasons are the lack of corpus delicti, lack of evidence, the complexity of the investigation, pressure on the entrepreneur, the expert explained.

Tax evasion most often occurs according to the scheme of breaking the VAT chain. This is when firms are included in the settlement system that present the main company for deducting value added tax, while they themselves do not pay it. Since VAT is paid, as a rule, by medium and large businesses, these claims are usually made against large companies.

– With the advent of tax data centers and artificial intelligence systems, they see and analyze all these chains. But only the court can judge whether it was a crime, Alexander Kalinin said.

The decrease in the number of criminal cases under tax articles in Opora Rossii is associated with changes made to the Criminal Code in April 2022. They order the security forces to initiate such cases only on the basis of the materials of the Federal Tax Service. Previously, this was not required, which in some cases led to pressure on businesses, according to Opora Rossii. Now they expect that the cases will be more substantiated and will receive a greater evidence base.

Next year, the Federal Tax Service intends to tighten checks on VAT payments. The State Duma is considering a bill on introducing a new article 178 into the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation for trading in fictitious invoices, the organization said. Along with tightening control, it is necessary to reduce the tax burden on business, Alexander Kalinin shared his opinion. Now more than 35% of revenue goes to taxes. According to some expert assessment systems, a tax exceeding 34% starts to slow down economic growth, he recalled.

– If the company extinguishes the debt and pays penalties, the criminal case should be terminated. I really hope that Lukomorye will be able to do this. It would be a pity to lose such a company, the expert concluded.

Non-payment of debts to the Federal Tax Service may be the reason for the initiation of bankruptcy proceedings for the company, the head of the marketing department of the Russian University of Economics named after M.V. G.V. Plekhanov, Professor Irina Skorobogatykh. However, this will not automatically mean the end of production at the enterprise.

“Maybe there will be a buyer who will buy all the assets and will work either with current customers or with new ones,” the expert noted.

The fish processing plant “Lukomorye” in Zelenograd is only a production site that takes orders for the production of products under foreign brands. The brands themselves belong to large retail chains, follows from open sources. Therefore, even if litigation somehow affects the production process of the company, retailers will be able to place orders for the production of goods under their brands at other factories.

Izvestia sent a request to Lukomorye with a request to clarify whether the litigation affects the current activities of the company. At the time of publication, no response has been received.

Justified stiffness

Business fragmentation, one-day operations are typical examples of tax schemes, Alena Klikina, an independent expert in the field of taxation and law, told Izvestia.

Tax evasion on an especially large scale is fraught with imprisonment of up to six years Oksana Soboleva, a member of the Association of Lawyers of Russia, told Izvestia.

– Criminal liability in this case occurs if the amount for three financial years exceeded 13.5 million rubles she clarified.

Sometimes entrepreneurs cash out by making imaginary transactions, including reducing VAT by fictitious purchase of goods from one-day firms. When making such transactions, taxes and fees are not paid to the budget. This is one of the reasons for criminal liability for cashing operations, the lawyer explained.

90% of the country’s budget consists of taxes Sergey Katasonov, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes, told Izvestia.

– Most of the budget goes to support the socially unprotected segments of the population, the payment of pensions, benefits, etc. As soon as enterprises stop paying taxes, the social sector begins to suffer actively. Therefore, the state is forced to toughly ask for non-payment of taxes the deputy said.

According to him, in the West, sanctions for the same crime are even tougher, although the tax burden on enterprises is less than in Russia.