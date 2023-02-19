President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s trip to China gained more importance with his decision to nominate former president Dilma Rousseff (PL) to preside over the New Development Bank (NDB), a financial institution of the Brics. The bank’s head office is located in Shanghai, one of the country’s main cities.

On the Brazilian side, there is interest in expanding the current level of US$ 70 billion in Chinese investments in strategic sectors, such as energy and infrastructure. Bilateral trade, on the order of US$ 150 billion, is favorable to Brazil, with a surplus of US$ 28 billion last year. The key products are commodities, soybeans and ore, but the company also seeks to increase this relationship with high-value exports, such as aircraft.

On the list of deliveries is the opening of a consulate in Chengdu, decided during the administration of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The city is a technological hub. Although they are working to speed up the opening, postponed because of the pandemic, diplomats say that the opening may not take place in time for Lula’s visit.

The trip can still be divided into up to two cities: Beijing and Shanghai. The official package includes a dinner and visits to President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and the National People’s Congress, as well as a photo opportunity on the Great Wall and a business seminar organized by Apex-Brasil.

Cooperation

There are agreements in several areas being raised by Itamaraty. One possibility would be to expand space cooperation, with the launch of a new satellite produced in partnership. The Sino-Brazilian Terrestrial Resources Satellite (Cbers) program has already produced and put six satellites into orbit. The first launch took place in 1999 and the last one in 2019. Investments so far exceed US$ 300 million.

Lula will take a large entourage to China. One example was the large presence of ministers at the preparatory meeting of the Sino-Brazilian High Level Commission for Concertation and Cooperation (Cosban), last Wednesday, at Itamaraty. Commission coordinator, vice-president Geraldo Alckmin should stay in Brazil to assume the Presidency during Lula’s trip.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.