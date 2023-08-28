Senator stated in his profile on X that the former president “led the country into the biggest recession in its history”

the senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) ironically countered the comment of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and stated that the impeachment of the former president Dilma Rousseff (EN) was a “lucky Strike” For the country.

Published in your profile on X (ex-Twitter) this Sunday (27.Aug.2023), the senator said that the government of the PT “led the country into the worst recession in its history” and that Dilma’s removal was the “End of Disaster”.

On Monday (21.Aug.2023), the TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region) unanimously upheld the decision that filed an improbity action against the former president in the case of “tax rides”. The accusations were used as the basis of his impeachment proceedings in 2016.

Dilma was accused of impropriety for the alleged use of public banks to “make up the tax result”delaying by the Union the transfer of values ​​to the institutions.

In the 2nd session (21.Aug), the TRF collegiate judged the MPF’s appeal against the shelving in the 1st instance. By 3 votes to 0, the class maintained the filing. The rapporteur, Judge Saulo Casali Bahia, Judge Marllon Souza and Judge Marcos Vinícius Reis Bastos voted.

On Friday (25.Aug), Lula said that the decision to keep the case closed is proof that there was a “coup” in Brazil in 2016.

“The fact that President Dilma was acquitted by the Federal Court of Brasilia demonstrates that Brazil owes President Dilma an apology, because she was impeached lightly”said Lula in Luanda, capital of Angola.

In an interview with the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo released this Sunday, the president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmannstated that the party plans to articulate a draft resolution in Congress to register that the impeachment process suffered by Dilma was, in his words, “a big hoax”.