Celso Pansera will preside over ABDE for 2 years; he was nominated to run for office by Aloizio Mercadante, from BNDES

A ABDE (Brazilian Development Association) had this Wednesday (May 24, 2023) a new elected president, Celso Pansera. He is also president of Finep (Study and Project Financier). Now, she will hold both positions at the same time.

ABDE brings together 34 development financial institutions. It is responsible for the SNF (National Development System), which registered more than BRL 5 trillion in assets, until the 3rd quarter of 2022.

His nomination to run for office came from the president of the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadanteas found by the Power360. The victory was by single ticket.

Pansera is a former Minister of Science and Technology in the government Dilma Rousseff (PT) and will have a 2-year term in the association. He was a federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro from 2015 to 2019. He ended his term affiliated with the Workers’ Party.

He even tried re-election in 2018, but did not win. He took on Finep in January 2023 at the invitation of Minister Luciana Santos (Science, Technology and Innovation).

In your profile on twitterthe new president announced the position and said he will work with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) for “fight poverty and reindustrialize Brazil”.

The person who previously held the position was Jeanette Lontra, the 1st woman to head the association and president of the Badesul Development.

Pansera’s ticket has 2 vice-presidents: José Luis Gordon, director of Productive Development, Innovation and Foreign Trade at BNDES, and Heraldo Neves, director-president of Fomento Paraná.

The elected board is also composed of representatives of 7 other Brazilian institutions:

Bank of Brazil;

Caixa Econômica Federal;

Cresol;

BRDE (Extreme South Regional Development Bank);

Bandes (Development Bank of Espírito Santo);

AGN (Rio Grande do Norte Development Agency);

Banpara.

According to the association, the SNF represents:

94% of the loan portfolio for financing the public sector;

86% for investments in infrastructure;

81% of Brazilian rural credit.

The system was also responsible for 78.7% of all loans taken out by small businesses, equivalent to R$85.1 billion.