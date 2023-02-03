According to the former president, the adoption of the semi-presidential regime would avoid traumas such as the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff

the former president Michel Temer (MDB) defended this Friday (3.Feb.2023) the adoption of the semi-presidential system for Brazil. According to him, this would be a way to avoid the “institutional trauma” caused by the fall of a government –as was the case with the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff (PT).

Temer is in Lisbon (Portugal) to participate in the Lide Brazil Conference, an event with businessmen. For the former president, the entire process of impeachment of the petista followed the Constitution.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) called on several occasions the deposition of Dilma as a coup and Temer as a coup leader. On January 25, for example, the Chief Executive declared that what he did in his first 2 governments were destroyed in 7 years, being “3 from the coup leader Michel Temer and 4 from the Bolsonaro government”.

Days earlier, on January 23, the president said that the impeachment was a “coup d’etat”.

IMPEACHMENT OF DILMA

Former President Dilma Rousseff had her 2nd term ended on August 31, 2016. The impeachment process went through the National Congress and was supervised by the stf (Federal Court of Justice).

In the camera, the dismissal of the then president had 367 votes in favor, 137 against and 7 abstentions. Already in the senatethere were 61 votes in favor and 20 against.

The Senate session was chaired by the then president of the STF, minister Ricardo Lewandowski, who had been appointed to the Court by Lula himself. By claiming to be a coup d’état, the president demonstrates contempt for the legal process of impeachment.

Dilma’s mandate was annulled for violating the Fiscal Responsibility Law, whose pillars are planning, transparency, control and responsibility.

The complaint had 2 grounds:

the issuing of decrees for the opening of supplementary credit without authorization from the National Congress;

deliberately delaying the transfer of money to banks and municipalities, with the aim of artificially improving federal accounts (a maneuver known as “fiscal pedaling”).

According to the technical report prepared by the board (read the full – 43 MB), Dilma issued 3 decrees to open supplementary credit that promoted changes in the budget program that were incompatible with the primary result target in effect at the time. In addition, the report attests that there were National Treasury credit operations as a result of late payments to public banks under the Safra Plan.

Regarding the delay in transfers, the experts say they have not found evidence of direct acts by Dilma related to the “pedaladas”. However, according to the chairman of the technical board of the Senate, João Henrique Pederiva, the then president could be held responsible. “THE Decree Law 200 says that the responsibility for guiding and coordinating the ministries lies with the higher authority, in this case, the president on duty“, said.

In the evaluation of Dilma’s defense, on the other hand, the facts pointed out in the process were just a “pretext” to put an end to the current political project.

“Throughout Dilma’s defense we stated that there was no basis for that impeachment”, stated the former Minister of Justice, former attorney general of the Union and responsible for Dilma’s defense during the impeachment process, José Eduardo Cardozo, in an interview with Power360 in August 2021.

“Regardless of the situation of political, economic crisis, demonstrations, the great truth is that in presidentialism you cannot remove a president without a crime of responsibility”, he completed.

On the same day that Dilma was overthrown by Congress, then interim president Michel Temer took office permanently.

LIDE BRAZIL CONFERENCE

Read the list of participants and the schedule:

February 3rd

theme – institutionality and cooperation

time – 8:30 am to 12:30 pm (Lisbon time); 5:30 am to 10:30 am (Brasília time)

opening – ex-president Michel Temer

participants:

Bruno Dantas, president of TCU;

Claudio Castro

Ricardo Nunes

Rafael Greca

Humberto Martins, Minister of the STJ;

Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and minister of the STF;

(Superior Electoral Court) and minister of the STF; Gilmar Mendes, minister of the STF;

Luís Roberto Barroso, Minister of the STF and;

Ricardo Lewandowski, Minister of the STF.

February 4th

theme – Economy, Market and Technology

time – 8:30 am to 12:30 pm (Lisbon time); 5:30 am to 10:30 am (Brasília time)

opening – Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, and Minister of Economy of Portugal, António Costa Silva

participants:

Raimundo Carreiro, Ambassador of Brazil in Portugal;

Abílio Diniz, president of Península Participações;

Luiz Carlos Trabucco Cappi, Chairman of the Board of Bradesco;

Luiza Helena Trajano, Chairman of the Board of Magazine Luiza;

Isaac Sidney, president of February (Brazilian Federation of Banks);

(Brazilian Federation of Banks); Guilherme Nunes, CEO of Capital Group;

Giorgio Medda, CEO of Azimut Group.

The 2 days of the event will be moderated by journalist Merval Pereira.

ABOUT THE LIDE

Founded in Brazil in 2003, Lide – Grupo de Líderes Empresariais is an organization that brings together executives from different sectors. The group’s objective is to strengthen the free initiative of economic and social development and the defense of the ethical principles of governance in the public and private spheres.

It is led by former Minister of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade Luiz Fernando Furlan (chairman); by businessman João Doria Neto (president) and; by the former governor of São Paulo, Joao Doria (founder and vice chairman).

THE 1st edition of the conference was held in November last year, in New York (USA). The next one is scheduled for April 20th and 21st, in London (England).

During the period in which they were in New York to participate in the 1st edition of the event, former president Michel Temer and ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Roberto Barroso and Gilmar Mendes were approached and harassed on different occasions in the streets of the city and in front of the hotel where they stayed.

The Lide Brazil Conference is sponsored by the following companies: Azimut Brasil, Bradesco, Capitual, EDP Brasil, Eletra, Estre Ambiental, Invest Rio, Paper Excellence. Also from Cedae (Rio de Janeiro State Water and Sewage Company) and Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks).

