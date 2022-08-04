The Puebla Group, a forum that brings together progressive leaders from Latin America and Spain, issued a statement this Thursday (4th), signed by former presidents such as Dilma Rousseff, in which it expressed “repudiation” of what it claims to be a “ judicial persecution” suffered by Argentina’s vice president, Cristina Kirchner.

“The Puebla Group regrets and rejects the legal war (lawfare) being waged against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner in a process plagued by contradictions and motivated by the obscure political interests of powerful economic conglomerates,” the text states.

Cristina, who was president of the country between 2007 and 2015, faces the final stretch of a trial in which she is accused of being part of an illicit association during her years as president, allegedly intended to favor with public works contracts the contractor Lázaro Báez, who was already convicted in 2021 of heading a money laundering scheme obtained from public works contracts awarded during Kirchnerist governments.

On Monday, during the pleadings phase, the prosecution alleged that the current vice president and her late husband, former president Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007), created “one of the most extraordinary matrices of corruption” during their terms in office. .

The Puebla Group considers that this case confirms “the risky but unfortunately common trend” of other cases in Latin America against former presidents such as Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Rafael Correa, Evo Morales and Dilma Rousseff, with a common denominator: “ retaliation for his work on the side of progressivism.”

“We express our repudiation of this persecution and warn about the serious risks it entails for Argentine democracy,” says the document, signed by 26 political leaders, among them, in addition to Dilma, the former president of the Government of Spain, José Luis Rodriguez Zapatero.

More than three years of trial

After leaving the presidency, in 2015, when Mauricio Macri won the elections, Cristina Kirchner began to be prosecuted in several cases for alleged corruption during her terms, something that the leader of the Kirchnerist wing of Peronism always claimed was “lawfare” ( legal war) to destroy political personalities.

Since she returned to power as vice president, with Alberto Fernández as head of government, some charges have been dropped, but others remain pending.

The only ongoing trial with her in the dock began on May 21, 2019, just days after Cristina announced her alliance with Alberto Fernández for the October elections of that year, which the two ultimately won.

The case involves alleged irregularities in the award of 51 public works contracts to companies owned by Báez in the southern province of Santa Cruz.

According to the Public Ministry, the contracting of public road works in that province was “intentionally chosen” as a means of diverting resources.