Resources should finance energy, urban development and social infrastructure projects in the former president's home state

O NDB (New Development Bank, its acronym in English), the Brics Bank, announced this Friday (Dec 22, 2023) that it will grant a loan of US$ 200 million to the BDMG (Minas Gerais Development Bank). The former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), born in Minas Gerais, is the president of the institution.

The resources – equivalent to R$ 1 billion – will be used “to finance clean energy, urban development and social infrastructure projects in the State of Minas Gerais”said the institution.

According to the bank, this is the largest fundraising ever carried out by BDMG and the first by the bank from Minas Gerais with the support of the Union in 60 years.

Brazil has already received US$6.1 billion in loans from the BRICS since it was created 8 years ago, according to the bank. On Thursday (Dec 21, 2023), the NDB deposited US$ 1 billion to the Union, referring to a loan made in October.